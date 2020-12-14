A surety bond company that refused to pay $200,000 in bonds taken out by former Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Lola Jamsky after over $1 million was stolen echoed its original letter denying the county’s claim for the bond money in a recent court filing.
The cause of the lawsuit between Glynn County and Old Republic Surety Group stems from a seven-year period in which a former superior court bookkeeper allegedly stole close to $1.2 million from multiple court accounts.
Larry Morten served as a bookkeeper from August 2008 to January 2015, during which time he had the authority to draft and disperse checks from the office’s accounts. The theft was discovered in 2016, and Morten was charged with 70 counts of theft amounting to just over $76,000 in November 2017. He was found guilty in September 2018 and sentenced to eight years in prison and 27 years’ probation.
“On or about Nov. 13, 2014, (former Clerk Darren Jones) discovered that Mr. Morten had stolen funds from the clerk’s office,” the county’s legal team wrote in the original court filings. “It was eventually determined that Mr. Morten had stolen at least $1,192,103 from the clerk’s office out of the Magistrate Court escrow account, the Superior Court escrow account, the Superior Court general fund and the child support receiver account. Such theft occurred as early as January 2009 and as late as October of 2014.”
Even before Morten was indicted, however, the county filed a notice of a potential claim. In 2019, Old Republic issued a letter to the county denying three claims the county made against the bonds on the basis that they fell outside the statute of limitations and because Jamsky could not be proven to have personally benefited or have been aware of Morten’s actions, a condition in state code.
Further, the company’s letter makes the case that the state code section requiring clerks and their deputies can’t be interpreted as protecting the county from misconduct by other employees, or else the state would have required those employees to be bonded as well.
The case was assigned to Glynn County Superior Court Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett. No hearing dates have yet been set.
In the meantime, Superior Court Clerk Ron Adams’ office continues the work of determining from whom money was stolen. Because Morten moved money around liberally to cover his tracks, untangling transactions and figuring out which dollars belong in which account is no easy feat, he explained.
“We’re still working on it with the assistance of the county internal auditor, but it is a tedious and difficult process,” Adams said. “We are attacking year by year and account by account. It is a monumental task. There’s no way to make it better.”
Since Adams took office in 2017, staff shortages by as many as 4 people have significantly slowed the process.
“If we want a quicker response, I need more people,” Adams said. “It’s something that never goes off of our radar screen, but we have finite resources.”
A hiring freeze put in place earlier this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic made asking the county commission for more personnel seem like a futile request, he said.