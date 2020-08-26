A bond hearing is set Thursday morning in Glynn County Magistrate Court for Connie Natasha Calhoun, charged with vehicular homicide in the June 30 high speed driving debacle on the F.J. Torras Causeway that ended in the death of a local gardener.
Magistrate Court proceedings begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Glynn County Courthouse, 1725 Reynolds St.
Calhoun, 44, has been held in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond on the homicide charge since turning herself in Aug. 12, the day after Georgia State Patrol troopers issued an arrest warrant at the conclusion of their crash scene investigation.
Calhoun also is charged with speeding, failure to maintain a lane, passing on the right shoulder, following too close, reckless driving and hit and run.
Joseph Wrice, 62, who developed a faithful following while tending residential gardens on St. Simons Island and Sea Island, was killed when Calhoun’s 2012 Jaguar XF crashed into the back of his 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck.
State troopers said Calhoun reached speeds of up to 105 mph in a mile-long driving frenzy that began after she turned eastbound onto the causeway at around 7:55 a.m. on June 30. She allegedly veered off the road and onto the right shoulder and adjacent bike path to pass vehicles, sideswiping a 2001 Hyundai and striking a speeding limit sign in the process, the state patrol said.
Troopers say Calhoun reentered the roadway, lost control and slammed into the back of Wrice’s pickup truck, hurling the truck down an embankment near the Back River Bridge and into a tree. Wrice died at the scene, and firefighters had to cut his body from the wreckage.
Calhoun’s Jaguar also went over the embankment, striking a palm tree. Calhoun was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where she was treated “for minor injury complaints” and released, the state patrol report said.
Calhoun’s attorney, Page Pate, said he is optimistic his client will receive a reasonable bond. Pate has said Calhoun’s erratic driving July 30 may have stemmed from medical issues, possibly related to diabetes or high blood pressure.
“I think Connie is an ideal candidate for bond,” Pate said. “She has substantial ties to the community, and she is absolutely not a flight risk or a danger to anyone. It is critically important that we continue to investigate this case to try to determine what happened to her that caused this accident. At this point we believe it’s a medical issue.”
Brunswick attorney Roy Boyd is representing the family of Wrice in a potential wrongful death civil suit.
Although Boyd said he does not plan to attend the “criminal matter” in magistrate court, he said his office continues to further investigate the circumstances of the crash that killed Wrice.
“We are cooperating with the (Brunswick) DA and sharing with them our investigative findings,” Boyd said.