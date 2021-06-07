Nearly two decades after Durango-Georgia Paper Co. declared bankruptcy, the abandoned industrial site may have a new tenant.
The Camden County Joint Development Authority has approved a $10 million bond in seed money to Jacoby Development Inc. to purchase the 700-acre site.
The site was abandoned in 2002 after Durango-Georgia Paper Co. unexpectedly declared bankruptcy, costing more than 900 employees their jobs. The Mexico-based company purchased the mill from the estate of Howard Gilman several years earlier.
Plans for the $500 million project called Cumberland Inlet include a marina, already permitted, boutique hotel, multi-family residential units, RV park and conservation areas.
The site is a designated tax allocation district, which allows increased tax revenue generated on the site to be reinvested into the project.
Other attempts have been made to develop the site after it was abandoned in 2002.
The site was purchased in 2005 in bankruptcy court by LandMar, a Jacksonville, Fla., developer who planned to turn the site into a residential community with shops and a hotel.
Most of the buildings were demolished at the mill site and a cleanup had begun, but plans to develop the site fell apart when the housing market crashed in 2008. A bankruptcy court trustee has been trying since then to find a buyer.
A developer from New York announced plans to build an industrial barge port at the site in 2016, but those plans also fell through.
In 2017, another developer expressed interest in building a marina there, prompting development authority officials to apply for a marina permit from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.