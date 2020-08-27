Connie Calhoun is devoted to her family and her church and she excels at her job on St. Simons Island, according to her husband, her pastor and her boss.
Calhoun, 45, has been in the Glynn County Detention Center since Aug. 12, the day after Georgia State Patrol investigators charged her with vehicular homicide, speeding, failure to maintain a lane, passing on the shoulder, following too close, reckless driving and hit and run.
A state trooper who responded to the scene that fateful morning of July 30 said there is no suspicion that she was drinking or drugging at the time.
However, prosecuting attorney Rocky Bridges said there is little doubt that Calhoun drove her 2012 Jaguar XF recklessly at speeds exceeding 100 mph on the side of the F.J. Torras Causeway before smashing into the back of Joseph Wrice’s pickup truck, killing 62-year-old gardener.
“I don’t think there’s any denial that the events took place as presented,” Bridges said Thursday during Calhoun’s preliminary hearing in Glynn County Magistrate Court. “This is a case where the vehicle was driving on a highway, left the roadway and eventually struck a vehicle, resulting in death.”
Calhoun, 45, has been in the Glynn County Detention Center since Aug. 12, the day after Georgia State Patrol investigators charged her with vehicular homicide, speeding, failure to maintain a lane, passing on the shoulder, following too close, reckless driving and hit and run.
Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell ruled Calhoun will remain in jail a little longer.
“I’m not going to grant bond at this time,” Harrell said at the hearing’s conclusion.
Harrell also bound the case over to Superior Court for trial.
Calhoun’s driving debacle began shortly after she pulled her silver Jaguar onto the causeway, heading east in rush-hour traffic, according to the state patrol. At some point she pulled off the roadway and began driving at high speeds on the grass and the exercise path beside the road, passing vehicles and sideswiping a 2011 Hyundai in the process, the state patrol said.
Of six witnesses interviewed, all estimated Calhoun’s speed at more than 100 mph as she drove on the exercise path and the shoulder of the road, testified trooper Christian Siena, a member of the state patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
“They all stated she was doing over 100 mph on the sidewalk and on the grass beside the road,” Siena said.
Calhoun’s Jaguar also smacked into a speed limit sign and struck at least two other vehicles, Siena said.
Nearing the Back River Bridge, Calhoun veered back onto the roadway, lost control and slammed into the back of a 1995 Chevrolet pickup driven by Joseph Wrice. The impact propelled the truck down an embankment and into a tree. A popular long-time gardener with a faithful following on St. Simons Island and Sea Island, Wrice died at the scene.
Calhoun’s vehicle went down the embankment and struck a palm tree, the state patrol said. The speedometer was stuck at 105 mph, Siena said.
She was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital “for minor injury complaints,” troopers said.
Calhoun told troopers at the scene and at the hospital that her Jaguar was hit from behind just before she struck Wrice’s pickup truck, Siena said.
The Jaguar had lost its rear bumper, Siena said. But the evidence suggests the bumper was ripped off while traveling at high speeds off the roadway, Siena said.
“There is no evidence of that vehicle getting hit in the rear,” Siena said of Calhoun’s Jaguar.
The state patrol is still awaiting test results of blood taken from Calhoun at the hospital, but Siena added there is no suspicion that alcohol and drugs played a role in her actions.
State patrol Cpl. Shane Copeland, commander of the area’s collision reconstruction team, interviewed Calhoun at the hospital.
“He stated that he did not believe she was under the influence of anything and that it was not a medical issue,” Siena said.
The state patrol’s investigation of the fatal crash remains active, Siena said. In addition to seeking other witnesses to the events that morning on the causeway, troopers are trying to follow up on social media posts from individuals.
“There have been comments on Facebook saying she drives like this on a regular basis,” Siena said.
Calhoun’s attorney, Page Pate, said Calhoun may have had a medical episode that caused her erratic driving. He said she has previously struggled with diabetes and that it is not presently being treated.
Pate said Calhoun has a clean driving record. Calhoun has no tickets for moving violations, although she has a misdemeanor arrest for driving an unregistered vehicle in 2008, according to Glynn County court records.
“There’s no other explanation,” Pate said. “There’s no other logical explanation other than a medical cause.”
Speaking in favor of granting bond for Calhoun were her husband, Craig Calhoun; her pastor at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, The Rev. Todd Rhodes; and her supervisor at Golden Isle Medical, Lori Thomas. The Calhouns have lived in Glynn County for 14 years and his client does not pose a flight risk, Pate noted.
Wright’s family members and the driver of the vehicle that Calhoun sideswiped opposed bond for Calhoun, said Bridges, a prosecuting attorney with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Harrell’s decision to deny bond did not sit well with Page.
“That was a ridiculous decision,” Page approached a reporter with The News to say. “It has absolutely no basis in the law.”