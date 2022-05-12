The St. Marys City Council has approved a $7.6 million bond to build the infrastructure for an industrial park at the site of the old St. Marys Airport.
Combined with a $2.3 million state grant approved last month, an estimated $9.9 million will be spent to prepare for the first two tenants at the 220-acre site.
SG Blocks and Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings will be the first tenants in the new park and will create 200 new jobs, said James Coughlin, executive director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority.
“Cooperation between the city of St. Marys, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, State Rep. Steven Sainz and the JDA Board made it possible for us to commit to these companies that we could deliver what they needed,” he said.
St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman said the city faces no risk by approving the bond in the tax allocation district.
The best part is the work done by the two companies will enable other businesses to locate at the industrial park, he said.
“The first two businesses are going to pay for multiple locations for businesses,” he said. “It’s well funded. The city is not on the hook for it.”
The airport was permanently closed in 2017 after years of negotiations between the city and Navy over concerns about its close proximity to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Those concerns were raised after several airspace violations over Kings Bay airspace occurred after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
One of the conditions for closing the airport and allowing the city to retain ownership was to give the Navy final say on the way the site was developed.
The two companies will take up about 70 acres, leaving plenty of room for other tenants.
PEMB-USA, a veteran-owned steel building manufacturer, recently moved from Florida and will expand its operations at the site.
SG Blocks, a modular building manufacturer, is constructing a new plant. The capital investment is projected to be $38 million. The project is expected to be completed by June 2023.