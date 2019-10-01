The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat that was made at 10:05 a.m. Monday against the courthouse, a threat that put deputies on alert in three locations because the caller was not specific, according to Sheriff Neal Jump.
The threat was called in to the Glynn/Brunswick 911 Center, claiming that a bomb was in the courthouse. As a precaution, deputies employed pre-established protocol at the Glynn County Courthouse on Reynolds Street, as well as the Old Courthouse building that is located on the same grounds and the county's Juvenile Court building on Gloucester Street, according to Sheriff Neal Jump.
Brunswick police, the city and county fire departments, and an explosives detecting K9 team from U.S. Coast Guard Brunswick assisted the sheriff's office, Jump said.
"These kinds of incidents are extremely disruptive, but we have t take the threats seriously," Jump said.