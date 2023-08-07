A suspicious package was found Monday around noon near the Stimson Gate, forcing the closure of one of the main entrances to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
After the package was discovered, the gate was closed and the Navy Explosive Ordinance and Disposal Detachment was called to the scene.
While the Navy bomb squad was working, local law enforcement rerouted traffic around the gate for more than two hours until the package was examined.
The package is now in the possession of the Naval Criminal Investigative Unit on base.
“The force protection of our base personnel is our highest priority. We are working closely with Camden County, St. Marys Police Department, and other law enforcement entities, and we thank them for their continued support,” according to a statement released by officials at Kings Bay.