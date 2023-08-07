A suspicious package was found Monday around noon near the Stimson Gate, forcing the closure of one of the main entrances to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

After the package was discovered, the gate was closed and the Navy Explosive Ordinance and Disposal Detachment was called to the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.