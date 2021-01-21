Boil water advisory in place for parts of St. Simons Island
A loss of pressure in the water system led the Brusnwick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to issue a boil water advisory for parts of St. Simons Island.
The affected neighborhoods include Old Demere, Simmons, Kelvin Grove, Druid Oaks, Highlander, Grand Oaks and The Meadows. People who live in these neighborhoods should not consume water without boiling it for at least three minutes. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Bathing, showering and toilet flushing may be performed using water from the tap without boiling it first.
For more information, visit www.bgjwsc.org.
— The Brunswick News