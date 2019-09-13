A boil water advisory issued for the area east of U.S. Highway 341 near Exit 36 of Interstate 95 has many businesses in the area shut down for the next 24 hours.

Personnel at Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Subway all confirmed the businesses were closed due to the advisory. Staff at KFC and ERgend Med declined to comment.

Staff at Waffle House and Wendy’s could not be reached for comment.

Mulligan’s Bar and Night Club is open, however.

According to an alert from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, the advisory was caused by a private contractor breaking a pipe in the area.

Once the pipe is fixed, water samples will have to be tested. Testing takes around 24 hours, according to the alert. Businesses that rely on water should be able to reopen by Saturday afternoon.

