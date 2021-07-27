The body of a swimmer that went missing in the Satilla River near the Pierce and Brantley County line has been recovered, according to a post on the Brantley County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.
David Voss was last seen swimming in the Satilla River at the Highway 121 boat landing on Friday. His body was found Sunday and turned over to Pierce County authorities, according to the post.
Several agencies aided in the effort to find Voss, including the Nahunta, Hoboken and Calvary fire departments, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, the Brantley County E911, Pierce County Fire/Rescue and Piece County Sheriff’s Office.
— The Brunswick News