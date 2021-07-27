The body of a swimmer that went missing in the Satilla River near the Pierce and Brantley County line has been recovered, according to a post on the Brantley County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

David Voss was last seen swimming in the Satilla River at the Highway 121 boat landing on Friday. His body was found Sunday and turned over to Pierce County authorities, according to the post.

Several agencies aided in the effort to find Voss, including the Nahunta, Hoboken and Calvary fire departments, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, the Brantley County E911, Pierce County Fire/Rescue and Piece County Sheriff’s Office.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Redistricting meeting at college draws crowd

Redistricting meeting at college draws crowd

A majority of people who spoke at a joint reapportionment and redistricting meeting Monday at College of Coastal Georgia made a simple request to the committee responsible for drawing new voting district lines.

Love and knowledge of island lead to personal service

Love and knowledge of island lead to personal service

Belinda Thomas, of Belinda Thomas Realty Inc., has lived on St. Simons Island since 1975. Married to Charly Elkins, Belinda obtain her real estate license in 1981, and has been in the real estate business full-time since 1998.

+4
Chamber gives awards at annual dinner

Chamber gives awards at annual dinner

The family of former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander received the Alfred W. Jones Award at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

No predictions, but salvors optimistic about sixth cut

No predictions, but salvors optimistic about sixth cut

As the cutting chain churns its way up the path to separate the sixth section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, folks might reasonably expect salvors to wrap up this latest operation by month’s end.