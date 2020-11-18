The body of a man killed in a 1985 church shooting in North Camden County was exhumed Wednesday as part of a new investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Kingsland, said the body of Harold Swain was exhumed to search for DNA evidence.
The investigation into the shooting death of Swain and his wife Thelma in the vestibule of Rising Daughter Baptist Church, near Waverly, was reopened earlier this year after Dennis Perry, a man who was convicted in the shooting deaths, was freed after spending 20 years behind bars.
New DNA evidence excluded Perry, but identified another possible suspect who was questioned after the double homicide 35 years ago.