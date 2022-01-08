The Glynn County Police Department and Fire Rescue retrieved a body from a retention pond at the Georgia Pacific plant in Brunswick Friday.
The remains were pulled from the pond at just before 11:30 a.m., said GCPD spokesman Earl Wilson.
Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said the body would be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Pooler for an autopsy on Monday. As of Friday evening, the cause of death had not been confirmed.
“It’s not for the GBI to investigate, but they’ve got the crime lab,” Neu said.
The identity of the deceased could not be readily determined due to the body’s state of decomposition, Neu said, but he did use the pronoun “he” when referring to the remains.
The body’s condition made identification via fingerprints unlikely, he explained. DNA testing will be the probable go-to while police begin looking at open missing person cases in the area.
The Glynn Brunswick 911 Center first received a call about the body at Brunswick Cellulose on 9th Street just off U.S. 341 at around 7:50 a.m., according to a statement from the GCPD.
“Due to the nature of the chemicals and use of the pond, recovery of the remains is delayed to ensure the health and safety of all police and fire personnel,” the statement read.
Members of Glynn County Fire Rescue had to be decontaminated after being exposed to chemicals in the retention pond at the pulp mill.