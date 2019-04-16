A body found floating April 3 in the Darien River has been identified as that of a woman who had been reported missing from a small city near Miami, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
The woman was Sammeka Barriner, 29, of West Park, said Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office. West Park is 400 miles south of Darien between Miami and Miami Gardens. Like Darien, it is a short distance from Interstate 95.
Last week, the GBI released an artist's depiction of the woman that a boater found about 6 p.m. floating near Boone's Seafood dock just east of the U.S. 17 bridge. The GBI and Darien Police Department had asked for the public's help in identifying the woman.
Carson declined to say how the body had been identified as Barriner.
“She had been reported missing down there,'' Carson said.
The GBI and the Broward County Sheriff's Office are working to determine the events that led to and caused Barriner's death, she said.
Barriner's body was taken to the GBI's Savannah crime lab for an autopsy and those results remain pending, Carson said.