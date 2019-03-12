A body discovered Tuesday by fisherman in Clubbs Creek is believed to be that of a St. Simons Island woman who jumped to her death last month from the Sidney Lanier Bridge, according to a Brunswick Police Department release.

A search involving city, county, state and federal agencies began after Brunswick police discovered the woman’s car empty and parked on top of the bridge at 10 p.m. on Feb. 20. Police later learned that the woman had told acquaintances of her intention to jump off the bridge.

Fishermen discovered the body at around noon Tuesday in Clubbs Creek, west of St. Simons Sound, Brunswick Police said. Brunswick Police, Glynn County Emergency Management officials and state Department of Natural Resources officers responded to the scene. The body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Savannah for autopsy and a definite identification.

