Ed Zdarko is lucky he was one of the stragglers preparing to board a boat for a two-hour cruise Tuesday morning on the St. Marys River.

Zdarko, a resident of Titusville, Pennsylvania, was among a group of Navy veterans who met in St. Marys for a reunion of crew members from the USS Angler, an old diesel submarine commissioned in 1942 and decommissioned in 1968.

