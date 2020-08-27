The Glynn County Board of Elections voted Wednesday to rescind its earlier decision to hold a special election on a referendum on whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department, deciding instead to place it on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Board Chairwoman Patricia Gibson said board members made the best decision they could with the information they had last week when the five-member body voted 4-1 to hold the referendum separately but parallel to the November general election.
One member, Sandy Dean, voted to stick to the board’s original decision, saying she trusted the advice of the board’s attorney.
“We’re the ones in the middle,” Gibson said.
The board reversed its decision after further discussions with Ryan Germany, legal counsel for the office of Georgia Secretary of State. Germany said in a letter to the board’s attorney, Mark Johnson, that he saw no reason to hold a special election for the referendum.
“While I understand that the referendum question itself is controversial in Glynn County, I am trying to consider this issue from an election administration standpoint,” Germany wrote. “I don’t see anything in election law that requires the board to hold it separate and apart and thereby make the entirety of the November election more difficult for Glynn County.”
The county had warned the board it would not fund or support the special election.
“Glynn County will not expect any taxpayer money, especially when none has been budgeted, to double the number of precincts, voting machines, poll workers, etc., in order to hold a special election ‘completely separate and apart’ from the general election on Nov. 3,” the county stated in the letter.
The board voted to place the referendum on the general election ballot.
The issue of the police referendum may still be unsettled. The Glynn County Commission has expressed an intent to sue over the ballot measure.
Commissioners have said the Georgia General Assembly violated the state constitution and home rule by placing the referendum on the ballot, in effect overriding the county’s constitutional power to provide law enforcement services.