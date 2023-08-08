The Brunswick Historic Preservation Board has started the process of procuring a historic designation for the Visitors Center at the corner of U.S. 17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Board Chairman Will Worley said the Torras Foundation and Visitors Club Preservation Fund had done a good job with renovations to the historic structure — a Spanish Colonial design of renowned local architect Francis Abreu. It has stood at the foot of the causeway for over 90 years, first serving the Brunswick Board of Trade as an attraction for Florida-bound tourists and later the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce as a clubhouse and welcome center.
It has stood mostly empty since 2012, and in 2017 locals took up the cause of preserving the building. The Georgia Department of Transportation took ownership when it expanded the causeway to four lanes, and the city of Brunswick signed a 50-year lease for the building in 2019.
Exterior renovations were substantially completed on July 13 with the installation of a restored weathervane on the building’s peak.
“It’s kind of been on my mind that one of our powers is to make recommendations to the (Brunswick) City Commission for them to designate historic properties … It’s a bit more involved than I had initially realized,” Worley said.
Historic Preservation Board members can go through a whole process involving reports to the city commission and public hearings, after which the commission is able to assign local historic district status to properties, if they meet historical requirements, said Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter.
Alternatively, the city can request to have the property added to the National Register of Historic Places. Either will provide protections for the building, but Hunter said “the teeth are in the local register.”
Neighborhoods like Windsor Park and Dixville are on the National Register of Historic Places. It doesn’t provide as much protection, unless state or federal funding is involved, Hunter explained. On the other hand, the city’s Old Town is a local historic district, which gives the municipal government broad powers to regulate development activity, he said.
Board member Delores Polite said they’d have to consider how the interior of the building is renovated, whenever it happens, but Worley pointed out the board’s authority doesn’t extend to the interior of buildings.
While the Torras Foundation and Visitors Club Preservation Fund performed the renovations, the building is the property of the GDOT, which could present some issues.
“It could decide it doesn’t want the designation,” Worley said.
Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter isn’t confident the agency will play along, but he wasn’t entirely sure the GDOT needed to consent, either.
“I hate to say this, but GDOT is GDOT,” Hunter added.
It would be only the second time the board made such a recommendation.
“The only occurrence where the board has done this was Oak Grove Cemetery,” Hunter said.
The board will hammer out the fine details of the report and how to go about talking with the GDOT, among other things, at a work session on Aug. 21.
Board members also discussed proposed exterior and interior renovations to the commercial storefront at the northeast corner of Newcastle and Monck streets.