Vane 1.jpg
Brad Moran of the city of Brunswick’s public works department installs the refurbished weather vane atop the old Visitors Center building at the corner of the F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. Highway 17 earlier this year.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

The Brunswick Historic Preservation Board has started the process of procuring a historic designation for the Visitors Center at the corner of U.S. 17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway.

Board Chairman Will Worley said the Torras Foundation and Visitors Club Preservation Fund had done a good job with renovations to the historic structure — a Spanish Colonial design of renowned local architect Francis Abreu. It has stood at the foot of the causeway for over 90 years, first serving the Brunswick Board of Trade as an attraction for Florida-bound tourists and later the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce as a clubhouse and welcome center.

