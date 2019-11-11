Board of elections to discuss new voting machines, polling place changes
Glynn County Board of Elections is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss new voting machines, polling place changes and the recent 2019 Brunswick municipal elections.
Elections officials recently received the first of over 100 new voting machines, and have been working on a public information campaign to education the public on how to use them in advance of the 2020 presidential election cycle.
The elections board has recently discussed moving multiple polling places, including those in the Burroughs-Molette Elementary School, Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church and CenterPoint Church, among others.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News