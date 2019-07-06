Educating the public on how to use the state’s new voting machines is on the Glynn County Board of Elections’ Tuesday agenda.
“We don’t know which voting machines (the state legislature will select), but when we do the board’s intention is to have a roll-out of the new machines to introduce them to the public and how to use them,” said Chris Channell, elections and registration supervisor.
To give them some options and help set them on a course to reach as many members of the public as possible, the board plans to call in the county’s public information officer, Matthew Kent.
Video is likely the best way to go, Kent said on Friday.
“I think that’s the best way,” Kent said. “It shouldn’t be too difficult (to use the machines), but if you don’t see it you can’t always tell how it works. If someone tries to explain it in text, people don’t always know how it works.”
Video packages promoted through social media, local media outlets and community groups will probably have the longest reach, he said.
The board will also consider opening early voting polls on one or more Sundays in future elections.
“Currently the state requires three weeks (of early voting), Monday to Friday, and a mandatory Saturday. There’s been a request to add a Sunday,” Channell said. “... They have a formal request to consider it, so I think they’re going to start looking at the pros and cons of it.”
The state legislature mandates the minimum number of days required for early voting, but Channell said counties are free to exceed the requirement.
A number of counties already offer Sunday voting, more than one Saturday or extended poll hours beyond the normal 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so it wouldn’t be out of line for Glynn County to offer something similar, he said.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.