The Glynn County Board of Elections is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss possible polling place location changes, among other things.
Board staff initially looked at moving a polling place in Burroughs-Molette Elementary School to the Roosevelt Senior Center, but were told to look elsewhere, Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell told the board at its last meeting.
At the board’s meeting in September, Channell said the Boys and Girls Club has some facilities in the area that could host polling places.
Moving polling places out of schools is a trend among local elections offices around the country, largely due to security concerns, Channell told board members at the September meeting.
To that end, he said he may have found a good place for the Oglethorpe Point Elementary School polling place in Golden Isles Presbyterian Church on St. Simons’ north end.
Plans to move polling places from Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church and CenterPoint Church due to increasing rental fees are still underway as well.
An early plan to move both polling places into Bay Harbor Church of God was derailed by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office which, according to Channell, said they can’t put two separate voting precincts into one building.
At the board’s September meeting, he said elections staff found two locations the polling places could move to that would not cost the board any more than it had been paying at the other two churches.
The board may also discuss some new polling place changes as well.
“It’s an ongoing discussion,” Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden said Friday.
No polling places will move before the Brunswick City Commission elections on Nov. 5, she said. The board likely won’t finalize any polling place changes until November.
The board is also expected to hear the latest news on new voting machines the state will be providing for the 2020 elections.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday on the second-floor training room of the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.