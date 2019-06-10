Glynn County’s Board of Election is scheduled to meet Tuesday to hear an update on a registration information scanning project, among other things.

The board approved the project to scan all voter registration documents into digital database in December, hoping to ensure they aren’t destroyed or lost and to speed up the process of verifying absentee ballots.

Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell told the board at its last meeting that the project is around 20-22 percent complete. It hit some roadblocks that slowed it down, but he expects they’ll finish close to the one-year deadline.

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.

