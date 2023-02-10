After months of preparations, the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration is moving to a new home starting today.
If things go as planned, the move to the new board office should be mostly complete by Monday, said Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of elections.
The new location is next door to the current elections office. The new home is at the old CVS pharmacy building, 1709 Glouchester St., where renovations were wrapping up Thursday.
Redden said more than 300 boxes of documents, paperwork and nearly everything else to run an elections office are ready to be moved starting this morning.
The phones will roll over Friday and will work in both the old and new buildings through Monday as the move is completed.
“We will be operational Monday,” she said.
City workers will help elections officials move the boxes, scanners, voting machines and all the other electronic equipment that has filled storage rooms in the existing offices.
The new building has plenty of windows for the public to watch nearly every part of the election process, including viewing areas for absentee voting, accuracy testing and processing absentee ballots.
Some of the windows, including at the front entrance, are bullet proof because of the threats made to elections officials after the 2020 elections, Redden said.
The move became necessary when elections officials ran out of space because of the additional equipment required by the state to conduct an election. Redden said it was also challenging for elections officials because the operations were scattered across two floors in a building shared with juvenile and drug courts and veterans services.
Now, the room for early voting will be capable of holding as many as 25 machines. The old office could only hold 10, Redden said.
The new office is a single story building with enough room to hold all the equipment, a shipping area, secure parking area for staff and a dedicated break room. There is a dedicated parking area for people conducting business at the new office.
There will be a separate public entrance for meetings and other business.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center donated $11,000 in furniture for the new building that Redden said is better than what they had in the old offices.
Because the new building has additional space, the 15 voting machines the state loaned local elections officials will stay here. Redden said the state wants to store the machines here with the understanding that they will be available if one of the surrounding counties needs them.
Redden said the building should meet the needs of Glynn County voters for years to come.
“This is at least a 20-year building,” Redden said. “We will be able to handle up to 180% more than the current population.”