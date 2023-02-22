The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration discussed the move into its new offices at Tuesday’s meeting.
Chris Channell, the county’s supervisor of elections, said there are a few items the contractor who did the renovation to the old CVS pharmacy building will need to complete in the coming weeks, but most of the work has been satisfactorily completed.
“There are no major issues we’ve come across,” he told board members.
All the furniture has been delivered and set up in the different offices and meeting rooms.
The next election cycle does not begin in Glynn County until qualifying for municipal elections Aug. 21 to 25. Channell said the qualifying packet for candidates will be available online as the qualifying period gets closer.
The board of elections will be the single point of contact for the Brunswick city elections, including accepting the qualifying paperwork and fees. Channell said the city is reviewing the board’s plans for running the election.
Board member Tommy Clark said lots of proposals regarding elections are being considered, but he believes most will not happen.
Board chair Patricia Featherstone contested a claim by state elections officials that Georgia leads all states in elections. She said the state needs to address its runoff format and the requirement for 1 voting machine for every 250 registered voters. She also questioned the accuracy of telephone surveys because of the number of participants who don’t complete the surveys.
The next board of elections meeting is 2 p.m. on March 14 in the board meeting room at 1709 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.