The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration discussed the move into its new offices at Tuesday’s meeting.

Chris Channell, the county’s supervisor of elections, said there are a few items the contractor who did the renovation to the old CVS pharmacy building will need to complete in the coming weeks, but most of the work has been satisfactorily completed.

More from this section

Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

The balloons and notes of love adorning mailboxes in the East Beach neighborhood on Valentine’s Day weren’t grand gestures of romance. They were an outpouring of thanks from the neighborhood residents to a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who took action one morning a few weeks ag…