Board of elections discusses budget
Glynn County’s Board of Elections met Tuesday to go over budgetary issues, including some related to new state-issued voting machines.
Because the new machines involve paper ballots, the board will have to spend more money on toner and paper, said Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell.
While the Georgia Secretary of State’s office has yet to release the official rules for operating the new machines, Channell said it’s likely that ballot paper will have to be purchased from Dominion Voting, which manufactures the machines, at a higher cost than from third-party providers.
He also said the board is looking for new poll workers. The board would prefer to have more than necessary for its first time using the new voting machines.
For more information, contact the board at 912-554-7060 or visit glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 11.