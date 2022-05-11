Ongoing plans to renovate the old CVS building as the new Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration office are proceeding on schedule.
Elections Director Christopher Channell said he plans to make monthly updates to the board on the progress of renovations, with a walk-though planned this summer. It’s possible the move into the new building could happen early next year.
Elections officials need to move into a larger building because of a state mandate to have a certain number of machines based on population.
Channell said he has contacted state election officials to see if there are any machines the county can borrow instead of purchase.
The concern is state legislators could decided to change voting machines in an upcoming General Assembly session, meaning the county will have bought new machines they will have to replace.
Turnout for the upcoming general primary election is slightly ahead of 2018, though Channell said it’s not that noticeable.
The calendar for the upcoming year was set, with the board continuing to meet 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2 p.m. June 14 meeting will be at the library instead of the Board of Elections office, and the Nov. 8 meeting rescheduled because the day is Election Day.
Reorganization of board officers for the upcoming year was postponed until the June 14 meeting.