The Glynn County Board of Elections is considering raising pay for poll workers to combat a shortage of reliable election personnel.
“We will review poll worker pay in general and look at increases,” said board chairwoman Patty Gibson. “It’s been several years.”
Managers, in particular, are in short supply, said Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell.
Poll workers have to work their way up the chain to manager, according to assistant supervisor Christina Redden. One isn’t simply appointed to be a manager or assistant manager. They have to work at least one election and show that they are responsive and willing to work hard, she said.
A poll manager can then be promoted to an early voting poll worker and climb the chain again. Redden said this is because early voting poll managers have access to more voter information, therefore they must prove they are responsible.
This process of promotions means equally reliable poll workers and assistant managers to take the place of managers if they have to call in sick, as happened this week.
“We had a couple of poll managers with illnesses, and found out we had a shortage of assistant managers who could take over,” Redden said.
Board member Patricia Featherstone said they would look at what other counties pay their poll workers and base any pay raises they make on that information.
“Our personnel really are hard workers,” Gibson said.
The board is still looking for poll workers. For more information, call 912-554-7060.
In other business, the elections workers have been working out the kinks at its new early voting location and in setting up and using new voting equipment provided by the state.
Elections workers ran across two issues with voters — one person attempted to vote and was turned away because of a misunderstanding of new voting software and another folded their paper ballot before putting in the scanner, jamming it.
Both were solved easily, Channell said. The issue with the voting software was resolved and likely won’t happen again, and poll workers followed protocol in storing new ballots in an emergency ballot box until the scanner could be unjammed and had all required personnel on-hand when the box was opened and ballots scanned.
A polling place in the Baldwin Park recreation building is one power outlet short but the building is county-owned, Redden said, and installing a new outlet and breaker will not pose a problem.
Channell said the third polling place in the Ballard community building at the corner of Old Jesup and Community roads does not have a hard-wired internet port. As such, poll personnel were using much slower portable wifi networks to connect with elections systems.
The issue will not affect voters, he said, as the actual voting machines are not connected to the internet at any time.
Several other minor issues have been addressed as well, and Channell doubted that would the last of them.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 14.