The Glynn County Board of Elections has some unique office space needs, county commissioners heard on Tuesday.
State and federal laws require the board’s office to include certain features for the purpose of transparency and the security of the voting process, board member Keith Rustin told the commission at a work session.
Located in the Office Park Building on Gloucester Street, the board’s office is about 4,784 square feet. It needs 7,500 square feet based on current demand and will likely need to have 10,000 square feet or more within the next decade.
Storage space for machines and ballots is nearly at a breaking point, Rustin explained.
The county’s stock of voting machines has more than doubled since the elections office moved into the Office Park Building, he said.
State law also now includes printed ballots and scanner.
The law requires the county to maintain a certain ratio of machines to citizens, currently one machine per 250 citizens. More machines and more storage space will be needed as the population grows, Rustin said.
There also is no secure location where the public can watch election workers check signatures and no private and controlled network access.
The Office Park Building doesn’t allow for separation of the paper ballot vault, voting equipment storage and voting machine testing, which presents another conflict between public accessibility and security.
The current set up has not been a problem, but with increasing public engagement, Rustin said the county should tackle the issues soon. After concerns raised about election security, especially regarding mail-in ballots, he said the state will surely impose even more strict security and public accountability requirements.
If all machines were plugged in for recharging at once, the electricity draw would knock out the power in the whole building. Charging sometimes has to be done at night. State law requires charging to be done during normal business hours.
“It just makes it hard for everyone to do their job in that office,” Rustin said.
He showed a proposed floor plan that included a separate hallway with windows into rooms where election workers would handle key parts of the testing, early voting ballot counting, recounting and auditing processes and separate rooms for storage of voting machines and ballots.
Now would be a good time to address all the issues mentioned between major elections, he said. Based on the turnout at the last midterm election, something needs to be done by the beginning of 2022, Rustin explained. He asked for a committee that could look into what could be done.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said the county is aware of the board’s needs and intends to handle it at the same time it implements security upgrades at Glynn County Juvenile Court, which shares the Office Park Building.
Rustin suggested moving the board into the empty commercial space next door, which was once a CVS. The building is owned by the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission. The utility has been looking for a new tenant since the pharmacy moved out.
In other business, the commission heard an update on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects and the city of Brunswick’s decision to abandon plans to build a conference center on the Oglethorpe Block in the downtown area.
Around 65 percent of the 46 SPLOST 2016 projects are completed, and the commission asked for county staff members to estimate when the rest might be finished.
Neal also called on SPLOST Citizens Oversight Committee Chairman Philip Graitcer to speak to the commission for the first time since the committee was formed in 2017.
Graitcer noted that 39 percent of the projects are over budget or projected to be so. Completing the list has been a costly, slow and controversial endeavor, he said, citing the new Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park, East Beach Causeway and Demere Road roundabout and Glynn County Animal Control’s new shelter, among others.
The committee recommends the public be given more input in SPLOST 2021, and the vote should be delayed until November to allow more SPLOST 2016 to be wrapped up. The county plans to hold a referendum in March.
Graitcer said an external management firm should handle projects in the future because county staff members have their own jobs to do.
Neal said he disagreed with the recommendation to hold off the vote until November, but said the commission would take the rest into account.
Going back more than a decade, the commission discussed a SPLOST IV and V project – the Oglethorpe Conference Center.
City officials have all but abandoned the project, but County Attorney Aaron Mumford said it’s not for the city government to do so. Voters have to declare a project infeasible, and the money must be used to pay off debt or lower property taxes.
He noted the city has proposed moving the project to another location. Mumford explained that to do that, the city would have to return just under $1 million spent so far to the SPLOST IV and V coffers.
“That money has been spent in furtherance of the project on that block. That’s the issue with trying to move it to another location. There’s a price tag to that if that’s the case,” Mumford said.
They can keep trying to finish the project, proceed at another location, which would require reimbursing the SPLOST account, or add an item to the March ballot asking voters to declare the project infeasible and abandon it.
Cap Fendig, who served on the county commission when the project was conceived and was elected to represent District 2 in November, recalled the history of the conference center. It was part of a study called Blueprint Brunswick, which was supposed to energize downtown by laying the groundwork for the future of downtown. It suggested tearing down the old Holiday Inn and replacing it with a conference center and hotel.
At that time, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center didn’t have enough room for many of the management meetings they needed to conduct. The agency was willing to participate in the project by making sure it was up to the security standards required.
“Anyway, the project never got done. I’m sorry, but that happens in the world,” Fendig said.
A contract agreement with Glynn County, which owned the Oglethorpe Block, also stands in the way. If the city abandons the project, it may be on the hook for the fair market value of the land.
City officials plan to reaffirm their desire to abandon the project as currently envisioned and discuss how to proceed from there, Neal said.
County commissioners also went over a slightly narrowed down SPLOST 2021 list, which was still over the county’s $37.5 million cut of the $68.5 million sales tax proposal. The city of Brunswick, JWSC and Jekyll Island Authority will also receive portions of the revenue.
Commissioners entered a closed session to discuss property matters at the end of the meeting. Upon returning to open session, the commission voted to approve a recommendation from Mumford in regards to property acquisition.
The full SPLOST list can be found at www.thebrunswicknews.com.