Glynn County’s Board of Elections is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss new voting machines and plans to move some polling locations.
Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell said he couldn’t talk specifics. Due to the hurricane, board staff members had yet to fully prepare for the meeting, he said.
State officials announced last month that Georgia will purchase new voting machines for $112 million from the Canada-based Dominion Voting Systems.
The purchase is part of an elections overhaul signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in April.
Following the bill’s passage, local elections officials began laying the groundwork for a public information campaign to educate voters on how to use the machines in advance of the May primary.
Glynn County is one of the counties that will continue to use old voting machines in the November municipal elections. Channell has previously said he expects Glynn County will get a few machines soon to use for training and public education before the 2020 elections.
The board is scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
The Glynn County Commission — originally set to meet Thursday — will meet the same day at 6 p.m.
On the agenda are three appointments to the Blythe Island Regional Park Advisory Committee.
John Craven, Chuck Faulk, Speedy Tostensen and Terence Proctor threw their names in the hat. All but Proctor are currently serving on the committee.
Items approved by the counties finance committee are on a consent agenda and will be approved as one item unless a commission decides to pull one for discussion.
Among them are a $224,280 expenditure on seven Dodge Charger cruisers and related equipment for the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, a $2,951 increase in the $2.55 million Brunswick-Glynn County Library renovation project to cover end-of-project work, and two contracts with the Georgia Department of Transportation that would net the county more than $130,000 in funding for transit and transportation planning activities.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m Tuesday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
Instead of rescheduling its canceled Sept. 3 meeting, the Mainland Planning Commission plans to consider the items from the canceled meeting’s agenda at its next meeting on Oct. 1.
On the agenda was a request to rezone 1782 Blythe Island Drive — also known as Fidler Island — from residential estate and conservation preservation to planned development “to allow an event venue in addition to residential uses,” a staff report attached to the rezoning request states.
According to a staff report on the rezoning application, the owner wants to hold events such as “weddings, music events, community gatherings, etc.”
The plan also included remodeling a framed structure on the property and building a new 50-foot by 80-foot open pole barn and a raised pavilion. According to the report, a concrete pad on the property “would hold temporary restroom facilities during events.”
The owner would need to get separate site plan approval to build the new structures, the report stated.
The MPC’s agenda also includes an application to rezone the Lake Maryanne subdivision and a new public comment policy for the planning commission.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 1 on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.