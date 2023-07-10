Dogs at the beach
Claudia Cox, right, and Jill and Rick Dawson try to keep the leashes of their friendly dogs from tangling as they walked on the reflective sand late last year.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Glynn County prohibits dogs, cats and horses on the beach from 16th Street on East Beach to Mallery Street at the St. Simons Island Pier from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

The ordinance starts on Memorial Day. Lifeguards, public workers, police and postings enforce the ordinance. Violators may be punished by a fine or imprisonment.

