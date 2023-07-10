Glynn County prohibits dogs, cats and horses on the beach from 16th Street on East Beach to Mallery Street at the St. Simons Island Pier from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.
The ordinance starts on Memorial Day. Lifeguards, public workers, police and postings enforce the ordinance. Violators may be punished by a fine or imprisonment.
Scorching sun and sizzling sand are signs that it’s time for sandy paws to take a break.
If it is too hot to keep a hand on the sand or pavement, then it is too hot for a dog, said Dr. Jaclyn Luckstone, the managing veterinarian at Island Animal Hospital.
Along with burned paws, the blazing summer heat also puts pets at risk of dehydration, which can lead to heatstroke. The beach restriction reduces these heat dangers for dogs.
“We’re not trying to take anything away from anyone’s experience …, but … that sand is hot on their paws. Let them enjoy their nap while you enjoy the beach,” said Katie Baasen, spokesperson for the Glynn County Commission.
While dogs can’t clearly vocalize pain, owners can keep an eye out for warning signs such as “heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness,” according to the Humane Society website.
If a dog develops these behaviors, it is important to take action by bringing them to a vet as soon as possible, Luckstone said. If heatstroke occurs, dogs should not be cooled too quickly because it can increase the risk for shock. To prevent the illness from worsening, owners can place their pets in a shaded area, cover them with lukewarm water and give them small amounts of cool water to drink.
The body temperature of dogs is higher than humans, Luckstone said. Dogs’ body temperatures normally rest between 101 and 102 degrees, and if body temperatures exceed 104 degrees, the owner should seek help for their pet.
A dog’s odds of surviving temperatures above 105 degrees are slim, Luckstone said.
Dogs cool down by panting and sweating through their paw pads so it is important to keep a special eye out for short-muzzled dogs, like bulldogs, Boston terriers and pugs, who cannot breathe as easily, Luckstone said. Along with short-muzzled breeds, she also said it is best to keep overweight and older dogs in air-conditioned areas during the peak midday heat.
Baasen said the county ordinance does not mean beachgoers should leave pets in their parked vehicles. Temperatures can rapidly increase inside a vehicle on a hot summer day.
The Humane Society warns that high temperatures may cause irreversible organ damage and possibly death, according to the organization’s website. Inside a parked vehicle with a 90-degree outside temperature, the interior can reach an estimated 119 degrees in 20 minutes and 133 degrees in one hour, according to noheatstroke.org.
“Even if you roll the window down, it doesn’t matter,” Luckstone said.