Board of Appeals pay considered

The Islands Planning Commission will consider an amendment to the Glynn County Zoning Ordinance to provide compensation to members of the Glynn County Board of Appeals.

More from this section

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE launched in January and is proud to share the results of their newest partners including Chick-fil-A, Marsh’s Edge, and Gather Thrift and Cafe. The partners are among more than 40 businesses that have joined GAGE in their efforts to “Build a Better Workforce”, including Golden Isles Con…