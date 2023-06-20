Board of Appeals pay considered
The Islands Planning Commission will consider an amendment to the Glynn County Zoning Ordinance to provide compensation to members of the Glynn County Board of Appeals.
The Islands Planning Commission will consider an amendment to the Glynn County Zoning Ordinance to provide compensation to members of the Glynn County Board of Appeals.
Commission members will be asked to recommend a monthly compensation of $100 per month. Currently the five board members receive no compensation for the time at meetings.
County Commissioner Walter Rafolski is the zoning ordinance amendment’s sponsor.
Commission members will consider a site plan approval for a pool and patio within the 25-foot marsh setback set forth in the Yacht Club Planned Development, located at 201 Yacht Club Drive on St. Simons Island.
A public hearing will be held to consider a condition-use permit for native landscaping seaward of the development setback line at 112 E. Twenty-Second St. on Sea Island.
The meeting will be held at 530 Beachview Drive Room 108 on St. Simons Islan at 6 p.m.
— The Brunswick News
