The Glynn County Board of Appeals approved a reduction in the number of parking spaces for a planned 166-unit apartment near the Glynn Place Mall on Thursday.
According to a planning and zoning staff report, “the applicant is requesting a variance from the number of required spaces ... from 332 required spaces to 302 spaces,” for the complex planned for the wooded lot next to Synovus Bank.
The developer hoped to reduce parking by roughly nine percent, said county planner Maurice Postal, basing the number of parking spaces on its own formula.
Postal said the applicant did not think the county’s ordinances adequately reflect the complex’s actual parking needs. Instead, the developer had its own calculation based on the types of tenants that rent from its other properties.
Just in case, the owner had worked out a deal with the owners of the Glynn Place Mall next door to secure 400 additional parking spaces in the mall’s lot.
Board member AJ Berry asked if the county needed to change the way it calculates the number of required parking spaces.
Currently, consultants are going through the county’s zoning ordinances top to bottom looking for ways to improve it, Postal said, and parking requirements are on the list.
The reason behind the request is largely the shape of the lot, said Kevin King, with developer Ambling Glynn One. He was confident the complex would have enough parking even after the reduction but said the variance request was also spurred by the unusual shape of the lot.
Berry asked if the developer was trying to put too many residential units on the lot.
The number of units was under the maximum residential density allowed on the lot, King said.
“I’m not going to ask for a variance that I think will impede my project,” King said.
Mike Minutelli, another board member, asked King if the parking reduction also meant a reduction in handicapped parking spaces.
King responded by saying he didn’t want to have a development with insufficient parking on his hands. He was confident the reduction would not impact tenants, as it was based on data gathered from other properties with a similar target clientele.
Roughly 60 percent of the units in the complex will be efficiencies and one-bedroom apartments, while the rest will be two- and three-bedroom.
It was that 60 percent that led to the reduction. While the county’s ordinances require two parking spaces per bedroom in an apartment complex, King said the developer’s data showed they would only need about 1.8 spaces per bedroom for the efficiencies and one-bedroom apartments.
In turn, the 1.8 figure came from the fact that the developer’s efficiencies and one-bedroom apartments elsewhere typically only have one tenant.
The two-spaces-per- bedroom rule had been applied to the two- and three-bedroom apartments, he said.
County resident Jeff Kilgore spoke out against the variance, saying it’s common for young couples to rent efficiencies and one-bedrooms.
“I think the assumption that they will only have one occupant is wrong,” Kilgore said.
He also said that if the county didn’t enforce its existing ordinance then it effectively had no ordinances. Every time someone came asking for a similar variance, the board of appeals would have no grounds on which to deny them, he explained.
“If every time somebody comes in here and asks for a variance and you grant it, you have no law,” Kilgore said.
Responding to Kilgore’s comments, Zachary Harris said, attorney for the developer, said they were following the ordinance. It’s the zoning ordinance that provides the opportunity to seek a variance, and the board of appeals had granted a similar variance for The Chapel on Cypress Mill Road recently.
Speaking in opposition to the second item on the agenda — stating the same, that the county should enforce ordinances as written — Kilgore said Harris had proven his point by invoking the board’s decision on The Chapel’s parking variance.
The board approved the variance 4-0. Board member Betty Keller was absent.
The board also approved a variance request from a St. Simons Island homeowner, who built a new structure two inches into his development setback line from the alleyway behind his property.
Community Development Director Pamela Thompson said it was a simple mistake because the owner had used an inaccurate and out-of-date survey.
“In this situation, the applicant was acting in good faith. He was using a survey that he believed to be accurate,” Thompson said.
During the public hearing portion of the proceedings, Kilgore once again argued that the county needed to enforce its zoning rules as written.
The next-door neighbor to the property in question said the county needed to clarify for everyone in the neighborhood where exactly the alleyway is because residents are regularly building in it and seeking variances after the fact.
He also voiced some complaints about a window in the new structure facing his property.
“We believe that the benefit of moving that structure an entire two inches does not make sense, in that he acted in good faith,” Thompson responded. “The concern that the back-alley neighbor brought up, about the size and architecture of the structure and the picture window, even if that structure is moved two inches away I think he’ll still have those issues.”
Board Chairman Walter Rafolski suggested the county require new surveys when someone plans to build something within a short distance of a development setback.
The board of appeals ultimately approved the variance 4-0.
Due to Keller’s absence, Rafolski said the board would vote on new officers at its next meeting, scheduled for Feb. 13.