Spare moments to relax with family can be hard to come by in today’s fast-paced world.
Days begin early and end late, with few moments in between for parents and their children to sit down together and spend quality time.
Satilla Marsh Elementary School found a way last week to make time for parents and students to have some fun and to recall the simple joys of a family game night.
The school hosted its first Board Game Night on Jan. 24 and invited all its families to attend.
“We were just thinking of ways to get parents more involved,” said Lauren Sapp, the parent involvement coordinator at Satilla Marsh Elementary. “We knew this event had been done at other schools.”
Sapp was tasked with purchasing the board games for the event, which were spread out on tables in the school’s gymnasium. Many of the tables looked like a scene straight from a television commercial for the games, with parents and children playing together, laughing and poking fun at one another.
A giant Jenga set up came crashing down around students every few minutes. Others bent and contorted their bodies on a Twister mat, pushed discs across a shuffle board and moved tiny pieces around a wide array of game boards, many of which could send the older people in the room into a state of blissful nostalgia.
“I think this event is a great idea, so parents can know each other and can support the kids,” said Jim Jacobs, who came to the board game night with his kindergartner.
The parent involvement office at Satilla Marsh Elementary hosted the event in partnership with the school’s PTA. Beth Cox, co-president of the PTA, said playing games with children can also offer parents a way to teach communication skills, thinking strategies and other mental developments.
“We’ve given them a list of even video games that their kids can play that will help educationally with strategy concepts and all kinds of things, thinking through, planning things,” Cox said. “Games are really good at that type of thinking. There’s also just the language that’s developed when you’re playing across the table with a child.”
The PTA also hoped to show parents how it can support them and their students.
“The most important thing is that parents see that we’re partners with them and that they can come to us not just about educational things but also about the ways to build relationships,” Cox said.
Raffle drawings were hosted throughout the night to give away more games, and the remaining games will be stored in the school’s parent resource room, Sapp said.
“We thought it might be good to kind of give parents this reminder of what it’s like to sit across the table from your kids and play games and talk to them,” she said.
