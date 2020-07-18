Bo Clark
Republican, Glynn County Commission At-large Post 2
Do you believe the matter of the Glynn County Police Department’s continued existence as a separate law enforcement entity should be decided by the voters or county commissioners?
The matter of public safety effects everyone. The only way, in my opinion, for everyone’s voices to be heard is at the ballot box. So, yes the voters of Glynn County should decide. You may ask yourself why has this become an issue? As I’ve talked to folks in our community campaigning for commissioner, I have heard both arguments. One argument is that the public has lost confidence in the leadership of the police department. This is being brought out by the recent grand jury presentments and lawsuits alleging wrongdoing by leadership. The other argument is coming from county government: “We’re working on it, give us time.” As a candidate for county commissioner at-large, I have to do three things: listen, learn and lead. Listen to voters, learn their needs, and lead by knowledge gained from the voter. So yes, the voters should decide.
Should the county require the public to follow guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19?
The role of government is to warn the citizens of any upcoming dangers or threats. In the COVID-19 threat we have to rely on our health officials, doctors, nurses, scientific experts, and the information given to us by them. During this pandemic, I feel our local officials have taken the necessary steps to warn us and to lead by example. The decision to require everyone to wear mask inside public buildings and offices was showing leadership. We the citizens have to do our part on our jobs and in our homes. Protecting our co-workers and our families is top priority. Using common sense, good health habits and our prayers, our community, state and nation will get through this pandemic.
How would you foster economic recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak?
Several points need to be made here. Number one, we don’t know when this COVID-19 outbreak will end. Number two, we are living in very abnormal times with this virus. However, I believe we need to stay as normal as safely as we can during this time. We know the elderly and high health risk folks are in the most high-danger zone. Their protection is vital! Economic recovery is vital to us as well. As I previously stated we need to stay as normal in these abnormal times as we safely can. Doing the things our health experts have told us to do and following their guidelines, using common sense, we will recover. I applaud our school officials for trying to get our schools back open safely. Our business district for their sacrifices made during these times. If we continue to safely follow our health officials guidelines, economic recovery will be sooner, rather than later.