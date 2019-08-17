Bo Clark, the first to announce his candidacy for the Glynn County Commission’s At-large Post 2 seat, has a simple saying he gleaned from a past county commissioner.
“Listen, learn and lead,” Clark said in an interview Friday.
“What I have been doing and what I’m doing right now is listening. I want to hear some solutions. I hear your gripe, but what can county commissioners do to help with this?”
Clark lives on U.S. Highway 82 in west Glynn County and works for United Road Services as a terminal manager at the ports in Brunswick and Jacksonville. A lifelong Glynn County resident, he’s involved in the community on the Blythe Island Regional Park Advisory Board and as a member Pine Ridge Baptist Church
He’s got a list of issues he wants to address, among them the relationship between the city of Brunswick and county governments.
“I decided to run because I see the county with other parts of the government, the city, have just kind of been disconnected,” Clark said.
Long-term planning with require cooperation with the city government, he said. He would work to institute quarterly planning meetings between the city and county commissions.
“I’m not looking toward next year, next week or next county commission meeting. I think we need to start looking at 2025 and 2030,” Clark said. “What kind of Glynn County do we want, and I think we’ve got to get past a lot of our issues with each other and move forward.”
The county’s zoning ordinance is currently under review but, if elected, he’d work to make doubly sure it is simple and easy to read and to remove any possibility of confusion on the part of the general public.
The county currently has a consultant looking at the zoning ordinance with the intention of offering recommendations to simplify and streamline it. He said he would take a good, hard look at the recommendations to make sure they go far enough.
As with many candidates, addressing traffic is part of his platform.
He agreed with a statement made by former commissioner Dale Provenzano in an article in the Thursday edition of The News, in which Provenzano stated that the county commission should let the professionals decide how best to handle traffic problems.
Roundabouts are a good solution to busy intersections, he said, and while he didn’t agree with the county commission’s decision to replace the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard with a roundabout, he said there are many intersections both on the island and mainland that could use one.
“St. Simons Island — we’ve got to be realists — it’s going to continue to grow. We’ve got to have an open dialogue with professionals and the people who live over there on ideas to alleviate or lessen the traffic over there,” Clark said. “There’s some things we can do, but we’ve got to listen to the professionals.”
He doesn’t quite have a solid stance on it yet, but the idea of consolidating the county Police Department and Sheriff’s Office is on his mind.
If both political parties will go along with it, he’d like to see a question posed to both Republicans and Democrats on the 2020 ballot asking what they think about combining the two law enforcement nstitutions.
Four county commission seats will be up for election in November 2020: At-Large Post 2, a county-wide seat; District 2, St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea Islands; District 1, the inland and mostly rural half of the county; and District 5, the city of Brunswick and some areas outside the city limits.
Clark is the first to announce his candidacy for a county commission seat.