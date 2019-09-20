Blythe Island residents packed the back porch of Zachry’s Seafood Restaurant on Thursday evening to give their takes on a plan to develop Fiddler Island into a wedding and event venue.
In the 1960s, the Glynn County Commission adopted its original zoning laws. At the time Fiddler Island was assigned to the conservation preservation zone. In 2012, part of the property was rezoned to one-family residential estates.
A condition of that rezoning was that the property could be subdivided into no more than seven residential lots.
Now the current owner, Tommy McGraw, is seeking to rezone the property to planned development to allow for a wedding and event venue.
According to a county planning and zoning staff report on the rezoning application, “The applicant desires to hold events such as weddings, music events, community gatherings, etc.”
The report continues, stating that “Concerns have been expressed by neighbors regarding traffic and noise in this location. Public comments have centered on concerns about commercial activity in a residential neighborhood.”
McGraw heard those concerns and more at a public meeting with Blythe Island residents on Thursday.
“Everything we’re doing here is entirely preliminary,” McGraw told the attendees. “Nothing is set in stone.”
The current plan is to construct a pole barn and pavilion if the rezoning goes through, and to renovate some existing structures, he said.
The venue would feature 50 parking spaces, along with some dirt trails around the island. Fire pits, patios and a marsh viewing platform are also on the table, McGraw said. Restroom facilities would be temporary, sitting on a concrete pad that already exists on the property during events.
New construction will require separate site plan approval.
When he bought the property, McGraw said he considered developing the residential lots that were already there.
“How can we make this work better than just slapping a few houses on it?” McGraw said.
Charles Day, a designer with Wiregrass Studios, said the intention was to impact the property “as minimally as possible.”
The idea for the venue came to McGraw when he spoke to a friend of his who runs a mentoring program for youth with absent fathers.
His friend was looking for somewhere local he could take kids to teach them how to camp, fish and enjoy the outdoors. According to McGraw, nothing in the area met his needs.
“That’s what set me off,” McGraw said.
The venue would be “100 percent” for the non-profit’s use but renting the place out as an event venue would allow it to stay cost-neutral, as revenue would cover maintenance.
He’s working on a bigger event venue in Camden County, he said, and he envisioned the one planned for Fiddler Island as a more quiet, relaxed venue.
After the general overview, McGraw began taking questions from the assembled locals.
A large majority of those in attendance were not fans of McGraw’s plan. Concerns ranged from noisy wedding parties to light pollution, trash in the Turtle River, increasing traffic on Blythe Island Drive and drunk drivers leaving events.
Multiple residents touched on the rezoning itself, saying that it was put in place for a reason. An event venue is incompatible with the nearby residential areas, one claimed.
McGraw said he hoped the venue would be a good addition to the community, helping others to see the beauty of Blythe Island and, in turn, helping the island to grow.
Several people responded at once that they didn’t want the island to grow and preferred its quiet nature.
Responding to a another question, McGraw said alcohol could be served at the venue during events.
“The people will get drunk, you know they will, and drive through the neighborhoods where we have children and golf carts, and I don’t think they’re the safest people to be on the road,” one resident suggested.
McGraw said he would take whatever measures he could to prevent it, but that people would ultimately have to use their better judgment.
Other residents were concerned that the event venue would be the beginning of a slippery slope. Once his business is established, other developers would try to use it as a foot in the door to introduce more commercial ventures on the largely residential island, one of the attendees said.
The nearby Camp Glynn has similar features, another island resident said, and it’s caused many problems for Blythe Island residents.
Some delivered their messages more pointedly, nearly shouting over others.
“Go back down to Camden County and party there,” one resident said. “This is only a small taste of what you’ll see on Oct. 1.”
Not all were entirely negative. Some thanked McGraw for holding the meeting and allowing residents to hear from him directly, even if they didn’t like his plans for Fiddler Island.
Despite the largely negative feedback, McGraw said he got what he came for. The meeting was intended to “level the playing field” by making sure everyone knew the facts, he said.
“I think it went very well. We didn’t come here to force this development on people. We wanted to hear where the people of Blythe Island stood on this,” McGraw said.
Whether or not he’ll continue with the rezoning process is undecided. He said he would use the weekend to digest what was said at the meeting.
“I think it would be a cool endeavor and a cool feature to have, but at least a majority disagree with me,” McGraw said.
The Mainland Planning commission is scheduled to consider the application at its Oct. 1 meeting. The Glynn County Commission will make a final ruling at a later date. Public hearings are required prior to a rezoning.