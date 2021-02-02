Blythe Island residents invited to town hall tonight
Blythe Island residents can air their complaints and concerns at a town hall meeting tonight at Blythe Island Baptist Church.
It’s the third and final stop on District 1 Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen’s town hall tour around the outlying county. The meeting will convene at 6 p.m. today in Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut-Off Road.
This time, Tostensen is planning to bring along more county employees and a representative from Georgia Power in the hopes of answering some concerns he’s heard from residents and questions raised at the commissioner’s last two town halls — one in December at Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church and the second earlier in January at Sterling Church of God.
Tostensen hopes comparing notes from town halls and looking for overlapping issues in the three communities will reveal common problems he can tackle in the early days of his first term.
— The Brunswick News