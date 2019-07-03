Most local restaurants worth their salt offer wild Georgia shrimp, which is recognized each year for its compatibility with grits during a festival on Jekyll Island. And then there is the annual blessing of the fleet of boats that go out and catch the shrimp.
OK, so shrimp holds steady at the top of the local seafood chain, but what about the delectable blue crab? Steamed in Old Bay or boiled in Zatarain’s, dipped in butter and squirted with lemon, blue crab is the choice of many a savvy seafood aficionado.
So where is the love for the tasty blue crab? Try Mary Ross Park. The park along the downtown waterfront will host the first Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Entrance to the event is free.
Local caterer Nannette’s Seafood will be among those cooking up blue crab for the festival, said event organizer Doris Carter. For landlubbers, there will be food trucks on hand offering pizza, barbecue chicken and ribs from Bennie’s Red Barn and other fare, Carter said.
Also, a new cookbook featuring recipes from local residents, as well as tips on preparing local fresh seafood, will be on sale for $5 each, Carter said. The cookbook was produced by Carter in conjunction with Kimberly Andrews of the UGA Sea Grant and Marine Extension. Proceeds from the Blue Crab Festival will benefit the nonprofit local groups Rebuilding Together of Glynn County Inc. and the Environmental Justice Advisory Board.
Musical entertainment for the day will be provided by local country music act Skeeter Truck, Christian recording artist JoD out of Jacksonville and a band from the downtown musical venue Live at the Blue Door, Carter said.
“Come out and enjoy the day with us,” Carter said. “It’s going to be a good day of family fun. We hope everyone joins us and enjoys the day.”
Blue crab are still very much a part of the local commercial fishing industry. Several area seafood markets and restaurants offer this appetizing crustacean. There were 12 folks licensed to commercially harvest crab in Glynn County in 2018, said Julie Califf of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division. Commercial crabbing netted 457,842 pounds of crab last year, with a value of $689,825, she said.
Over the past five years, commercial crabbers have hauled in an average of 433,890 pounds of blue crab annually, generating an average of $604,579 annually.
“People just love ‘em,” said Hannah DeLaughder of Fat N Fine Crab Shack at 2412 Norwich St. in Brunswick. “They’re easy, they’re not expensive and they’re good. Everybody has their own way of seasoning and eating them, but anyway you do it, it is good.”
For more information about the Blue Crab Festival, call 912-342-3671.