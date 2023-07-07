Two new construction projects on Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick will house a blood plasma donation center and a package store, per city documents.
According to documents filed with the city’s Planning, Development and Codes office, a company called Parachute will occupy a building at 3451 Cypress Mill Road, the former location of Grandy’s. The company’s website, joinparachute.com, also indicates as much.
Per Parachute’s website, area residents will be able to schedule blood plasma donations via a phone app for $40 per donation — which takes about an hour — and up to $4,000 a year.
The company did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Parachute offers incentives like donation milestones and referral bonuses to encourage regular donations, according to the website, including a level system.
“Base payments (per donation) are determined by your level,” the website states. “The higher your level, the more donations you can book in a 30-day cycle, and the more you’ll earn at each donation.”
Plasma donations are “turned into medicine for patient populations who need it the most,” according to Parachute. It primarily goes to people with immunodeficiency diseases, blood disorders and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, which can lead to lung and liver diseases.
The second construction project just down the road, the former Don Orlando’s Mexican restaurant at 3384 Cypress Mill Road, is slated to house One Stop Liquors. Per construction plans filed with the city, the building will hold both a tobacco shop and a package store.
Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said this week that neither project requires approval from the City Commission or Planning and Appeals Commission.