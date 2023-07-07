Grandys
A company called Parachute will occupy a building at 3451 Cypress Mill Road, the former location of Grandy’s.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Two new construction projects on Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick will house a blood plasma donation center and a package store, per city documents.

According to documents filed with the city’s Planning, Development and Codes office, a company called Parachute will occupy a building at 3451 Cypress Mill Road, the former location of Grandy’s. The company’s website, joinparachute.com, also indicates as much.

Brunswick Historic Preservation Board to consider new construction

Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city’s historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.

Glynn Academy graduate earns Navy recognition

Navy Cmdr. Darshan Thota recently earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his role in building three new operational medicine electronic health records and establishing the operating structure.

