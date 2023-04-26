Boats are being sought to participate in the upcoming Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet boat parade.
Boaters must fly an American flag to conform to Coast Guard regulations for equipment and personal floatation devices. Participants will be judged and eligible for prizes. The best proof is the display of the USCG Auxiliary Courtesy Examination Decal.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in the private boat category. Shrimp boats will have their own category.
The Blessing of the Fleet committee requires vessels must be able to maintain a constant speed of 3 to 5 knots and have a working radio with channels 16 and 72.
Boats should not be overloaded and skippers should exercise control over passengers to avoid injuries or casualties.
Numbers will be assigned to each boat in order of registration. Each boat must display the number so it is visible to judges on shore.
Each captain/boat owner must have adequate liability coverage and agree to hold the GISC harmless from any damage caused prior, during and after the parade.
Participants must follow the rules or be disqualified and removed from the parade.