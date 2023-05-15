The 85th Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet took place Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The event is held annually on Mother’s Day weekend to honor Our Lady of Fatima, the patron saint of Portugal and of mothers in the Catholic parish. The festival’s entertainment also included a mobile axe throwing unit from Hauling Axes, a mobile laser tag game from Fearless Action Lasers and bounce houses. Live music was performed by local band Blossomin’ Bone.
Blessing of the Fleet held in Brunswick
- By THE BRUNSWICK NEWS
-
-
- Comments
More from this section
The 85th Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet took place Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The event is held annually on Mother’s Day weekend to honor Our Lady of Fatima, the patron saint of Portugal and of mothers in the Catholic parish. The festival’s entertainment al…
The 67 veterans who took Saturday’s honor flight to Washington, D.C., thought the excitement was over when they touched down back home at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
A local organization focused on making cycling and pedestrian safety a priority in the Golden Isles will soon offer a chance to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful community.
After three attempts to vote on a contract for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project, the Glynn County Commission chose a vendor at Thursday’s special-called meeting.
After a long gap for COVID-19, the fish were biting again for the special needs children at Blythe Island Regional Park, where they enjoyed the best access ever on a new fishing platform.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lines stretch down the block at food banks as costs go up and pandemic aid expires
- A new town with no name proposed for Southern Nevada
- Man's body found in Brunswick had been shot
- Arrest made in deadly December crash
- Reports: Roommate charged with concealing death of SSI man
- Brunswick High's Riyon Rankin breaks high jump record at state meet
- Glynn man pleads guilty, sentenced on molestation charges
- BPD officer shot at by fleeing suspect
- Glynn Academy Senior List
- GCPD Chief, 2 officers reprimanded for improper body cavity search
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.