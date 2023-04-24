Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.
Each boat received a sprinkling of holy water under the clear sky and likely the most pleasant temperature in years.
Before the first prayer for good fortune and safety on the seas, Father Matthew representing the Catholic church pronounced a benediction.
“Bless you going out and coming in. God be with you at home and on the water,’’ he prayed.
The first boat, the Brenda K, lingered longest at the bridge for a long sone about the wonders of wild Georgia shrimp and the evils of Chinese imports.