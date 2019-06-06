A ruffling of the leaves. A bleat on the wind.
The call of the goat can be heard in the College Park neighborhood as a herd of goats from sets to work on the abundant brush that congests drainage areas — areas that fill to overflowing during heavy rains and cause serious flooding problems for area residents.
Beatrice Soler — interim assistant city manager for the city of Brunswick — said it was a fun suggestion at a meeting that began to turn real as she conducted research on the issue.
She found other Georgia cities like Savannah, and in Metro Atlanta like Duluth and Sandy Springs, goats came in and got the job done. So, she contacted the folks in Savannah, went over their agreement with Decatur-based Get Your Goat Rentals, and things took shape.
“We had several conversations about how their program went because, obviously, they piloted the program last summer, and we decided to contact (Get Your Goat), and had a full conversation, and now we’re going to do a goat share — now they’re here,” Soler said.
The “goat share” idea is Brunswick and Savannah are sharing the herd during this period. Soler said if this project goes well, there could other goatly efforts around the city.
“Part of the reason, also, why we tried to do this is, for example, the city’s shorthanded in employees,” Soler said. “In the summertime it’s hard to keep up with all the grass and growth and this is one way we’re trying to do that. Particularly College Park, obviously, because they’ve had flooding, so this is also a mitigation effort.”
Ask enough goatherds and you’ll find the curious bearded livestock work their way into the lives of their owners in surprising ways. For the Swansons, Michael and Kristin, it started with both the chicken and the egg.
“We had some chickens, just for our eggs, and the hawks were killing our chickens all the time,” Michael Swanson said. “What we did, we read on the internet that if you get some goats, the hawks don’t bother the chickens anymore.”
He said they initially got dairy goats, and were going about milking them and the usual that comes with such goats, when some friends of theirs asked to borrow the does for a little ivy work. The four goats that comprised the herd at that time went and ate the ivy.
“They posted a bunch of pictures to Facebook, and it just went crazy,” Swanson said. “Basically, it was a Facebook company — it was a complete accident company.”
That was in 2009. Since then the business — based out of Decatur — took off further, to the point Head & Shoulders helped them with a Super Bowl ad. Not your average experience for a bunch of goats from McRae, which is where the Swansons have their farm.
There are around 34 goats working in College Park, but the Get Your Goat overall herd is larger than 200. They also have a number of livestock guardian dogs. Ruby and Poppy, two Great Pyrenees, are on the job here in Brunswick.
Swanson said the goats cleared brush for different people, but that people tend to enjoy it when they join the crew on construction sites.
“The nice thing about doing construction is — depending on the construction, of course — like they’re building a new house, neighbors are not happy they’re doing all this work next to them,” Swanson said. “They bring the goats in, and that kind of calms the residents down.”