Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.

The Georgia Conservancy has spent the past two years in a research project funded by UGA Marine Extension Service and Georgia Sea Grant to study the innovation of on-demand traps in an effort to eliminate the threat of fishing gear entanglement of the whales.

More from this section

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.