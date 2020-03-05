One realization transformed Zerik Samples’ academic career.
Samples, chief development officer for Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, was a middle school student when he began to fully appreciate the important history being taught every February.
“I had heard about Black History Month, but it was in middle school when I made the connection that there were people who died to have an education,” Samples said. “And I had one.”
Samples shared this story last week at Needwood Middle School’s annual Black History Celebration.
This year’s event, titled “Hidden Truth: Destined for Greatness,” highlighted the student body’s many talents through performances by the chorus, band and strings players. Students also danced and read performance pieces.
Samples, the keynote speaker, captivated the crowd and told the story of Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who escaped and took control of his own life by mailing himself out of Virginia.
Brown’s wife and children were sold and sent away from him, leaving him alone on a slaveowner’s plantation.
“But in his struggle, he found strength,” Samples told the students.
Brown mailed himself in a crate and managed to remain concealed for the entire trip from Virginia to Pennsylvania.
“That was a 27-hour trip,” Samples said. “He went from wagon to train to boat to train to wagon to freedom … 27 hours, he could not talk because if he talked, if he sneezed, if he had made any kind of sound they were going to open that box.”
That feat took strength, Sample said.
“But you know what he had in his mind — he was destined for greatness,” he said. “No matter what situation he was facing, he was designed for greatness. There was nothing that was going to hold him back.”
Samples had to come to terms with his own challenges, which he said threatened to keep him from reaching his potential. He struggled in school, he told the students, and had to adjust his approach to success.
“It was hard,” he said. “It was hard for me. But you know what, I had to shift my mind from, ‘I can’t’ to ‘I must.’”
Black History Month taught Samples about the sacrifices and work many had put in to make his education possible.
“How dare I not do my homework? How dare I not put in the time to make the grades and go to the next level? There were too many people’s sacrifices for me to do that,” he said. “There were too many people rooting for me.”
Samples, who once struggled in class, went on to earn a master’s degree in education.
“But just like Henry Box Brown, I had to let go of everything that was holding me back,” Samples said.
He closed his talk by asking everyone to stand and repeat after him.
“I’m destined for greatness,” he said, and the students echoed him. “… Each and everyone of you today — you are destined for greatness.”
