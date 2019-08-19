Lighthouse opens new location, welcomes two new team members
Lighthouse Financial Advisors has a new office and two new team members.
Lighthouse’s new location is at 2487 Demere Road, Suite 200 on St. Simons Island. It is also welcoming Jennifer Gordon, who joined as a licensed advisor in February, and Alicia Herndon, who started in May as Lighthouse’s client relationships manager.
Gordon brings real-round business experience to Lighthouse as the owner of The UPS Store on St. Simons. She also has prior experience at Deloitte Consulting.
Gordon earned her bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her MBA from the Scheller College of Business at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Herndon comes to Lighthouse with four years of banking experience as a loan document preparation specialist and IT systems support assistant. Herndon graduated from College of Coastal Georgia in 2014 with a degree in Business Administration.
The Well Being opens in Darien
Claire Cofer, of Coastal Yoga and Massage, has opened a new massage therapy business, The Well Being, in the North Way Center in Darien. The business also offers health coaching services and professional counseling.
Cofer is a certified health coach through the Dr. Sears Wellness Institution and offers an array of services to help individuals and families achieve their wellness goals. The services available include customizable group wellness workshops for businesses, schools and community groups. Cofer shares reliable information on topics such as nutrition, fitness and stress management in a format that is easy to understand.
Coastal Yoga and Massage, under the direction of Dawn Jex, will continue to offer yoga classes throughout the community. Jex will work together closely with The Well Being to present a variety of workshops.
The Well Being is located at 1135 North Way, Suite D1 in Darien and can be reached by phone at 912-771-9000.
— The Brunswick News