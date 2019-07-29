Christy Carter completes four-year leadership program
A familiar face in the Golden Isles has just graduated from a 4-year leadership program produced by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Christy Carter, who has worked with the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the Institute for Organization Management. The designation signifies Carter’s completion of course instruction in nonprofit management.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”
HunterMaclean opens new office on St. Simons
HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm based in Savannah, has recently moved its Brunswick office to a new location on St. Simons Island at 455 Sea Island Road.
The firm expanded to Glynn County in 2002. Its St. Simons Island office currently includes eight attorneys and four staff members serving the legal needs of clients in the Golden Isles.
“The firm’s continued growth in conjunction with the growth of Southeast Georgia was the catalyst behind our team’s decision to invest in our new office location,” said Managing Partner Brad Harmon. “This move is a further testament to our attorneys’ commitment to our clientele along the Georgia coast.”
HunterMaclean’s new office on St. Simons Island opens today. Visit www.huntermaclean.com for more information.
— The Brunswick News