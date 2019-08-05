Marsh’s Edge chef finishes in 2nd place at competition
Marsh’s Edge’s Executive Chef John Farrell was awarded second place at The Battle of the Blades, a culinary competition hosted in Amelia Island, Fla., on July 27.
The competition pitted executive chefs from 15 retirement communities against one another, tasking them to create unique appetizers and entrees with special ingredients. Teams were required to include pork belly and a starch (white beans, rice, polenta, granola, or lentils) in the appetizer, while swordfish and stone fruit (peaches, plums, or nectarines) were required for the entrée.
“The competition was fierce, but the thing that stood out most to me was the caliber of chefs that are working in these communities,” Farrell said. “They’re taking retirement dining to a whole new level and pushing culinary boundaries.”
Marsh’s Edge executive director Christ Thorpe said he is proud of the way its staff continues to explore new recipes.
“Sitting down for a meal with family and friends is such a heartwarming time” said Marsh’s Edge Executive Director, Chris Thorpe, “We are proud to provide an exceptional dining program where our Member and their families can connect over food and drinks. They don’t have to eat in our restaurant, but they want to when they know that Chef Farrell is continually creating new dishes and putting a spin on their favorites.”
Marsh’s Edge is located at 136 Marsh’s Edge Lane on St. Simons Island Visit www.Marshs-Edge.com or call 912-291-2000 for more information.
— The Brunswick News