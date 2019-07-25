While most people were paying attention to other matters, Congress took significant steps the past few weeks to address policy goals with broad-based support — curbing surprise medical billing and trying to put a stop to robocalls.
In the House, bills addressing both these matters emerged from the Energy & Commerce Committee. H.R. 3630, the No Surprises Act, would end the practice by which patients get stuck with monster medical bills because while the hospital is in their insurance network, one or more health care professionals working at that facility are not. The bill passed the full committee July 17, and a similar bill in the Senate also has broad support.
“What happened is we came about with what I thought was a compromise,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, a member of that committee. “It was really kind of a difference between the providers and the insurance carriers. The compromise they came up with, first of all, they’re going to use (a) regional in-network median rate…. That’s really what the insurance companies were pushing for.
“The providers weren’t necessarily that excited about it, so the compromise they came up with is that they would use that median in-network regional rate up until $1,250. If it went went over $1,250, then the providers would have the opportunity to file for arbitration. And, that’s a model that’s being used in New York state that the providers really like and that New York state really likes, and that evidently is working.”
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in late June he hoped the full Senate would take up its version of the bill this month. However, he and bill co-sponsor U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging any movement would have to occur after the August recess.
“The Senate does not have time before the August recess to consider the bipartisan Lower Health Care Costs Act, which the Senate’s health committee approved 20-3 on June 26, and includes proposals from 74 of our colleagues — 35 Republican and 39 Democratic senators,” they said. “We are engaged in very productive conversations about this legislation with our colleagues in the Senate and the House, and will continue to work during August and into September to move this legislation forward.”
The robocall bill, H.R. 3375, passed the full House with a 423-3 vote late Wednesday afternoon, the only no-votes being U.S. Reps. Justin Amash, I-Mich.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; and Thomas Massie, R-Ky. Carter said he believes that if the legislation is signed into law, it will lead to an effective end to robocalls as we know them.
“We have been told by carriers that they have the technology and the ability to end the robocalls, but they needed the authority to use that technology,” Carter said. “What we did in this bill is to give them the authority to use it.”
U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. and chairman of the Energy & Commerce Committee, said on the House floor, “These calls are undermining our entire phone system, and that’s something we all need to take very, very seriously.”
The Hill reported an estimate that in 2018 there were 48 billion robocalls to American consumers.
Regarding the bipartisan nature of these bills, Carter said he was back home over the last weekend and all people would talk about was the hearing with former FBI Director Robert Mueller and the brouhaha in the House when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a racist.
“Yet, here we had the Energy & Commerce Committee — arguably the most bipartisan committee in Congress — we had 34 bills and amendments that we considered, and they all passed by voice vote, with the exception of one,” Carter said. “We only had one recorded vote. What that means is that they were bipartisan. We worked out all our differences before they even came before the committee.
“Yet, the media wasn’t reporting that — they were reporting what was going on with Mueller and what was happening on the House floor. But here we have an example of where we were working together in a bipartisan fashion on two issues that are extremely important to the American public: robocalls, one of the biggest nuisances that we have, and also surprise billing, that’s impacted so many different people.”