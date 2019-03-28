Fighting winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour, biologists Tim Keyes and Abby Sterling struggled to rope off and post signs around an area of East Beach near Gould’s Inlet Wednesday morning.
“How many biologists does it take to screw in a sign?” Keyes, with the Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Conservation Section, joked.
Sterling, with nonprofit environmental research firm Manomet, responded, “Well, when the winds are this strong.”
Keyes and Sterling said they were roping off two sections of beach and dunes just south of the 15th Street beach access to protect Wilson’s plover and least tern nesting habitats.
Signs affixed to wooden posts along the fence displayed drawings by local elementary school students, warning beachgoers to avoid the potential nesting area for the safety of the birds.
Such measures are usually called “symbolic fences,” Sterling said, as they aren’t likely to keep out a determined visitor. They’re mostly intended to inform the public and hopefully deter responsible citizens.
“We try to leave obvious beach accesses open because people will say ‘Screw this, I’m going to the beach,’” Keyes explained.
People won’t be seeing a lot of the birds just yet, however. The Wilson’s plovers are here but are still scouting out the area for good nesting spots, Sterling said, and the least tern has by and large yet to begin migrating.
Keyes said the least tern is a recent visitor to the Golden Isles, having only begun regularly nesting on East Beach in the last five or six years.
Birds could start nesting in early April, Sterling said, and usually wrap up around August.
“I already heard some, so if they like the area they could nest soon,” she said.
Even in their natural habitat nests face many hazards from the weather and other animals. Often plovers and terns pick spots prone to “overwashing,” being hit with waves during very high tides.
“They always pick sketchy areas likely to overwash,” Keyes said.
Chicks that do hatch face the threat of being left defenseless when people or pets scare away their parents, Sterling said, hence the fence. If the adults are kept away from their young for too long, they could be killed by the elements, starve or be picked off by larger birds, Keyes said.
“They’re precocious chicks. They like to get out of the nest and explore around. It (the fence) won’t be enough area to keep the chicks in, but it should be enough to protect them,” Keyes said.
It’s not uncommon for shorebirds to “re-nest” three or four times before either succeeding in raising chicks or giving up and moving on, Keyes said.
Wilson’s plovers don’t go far after nesting season. They either remain in the Golden Isles or migrate to Florida or islands in the Caribbean Sea. Least terns, meanwhile, prefer to migrate to Caribbean islands or to South America.
Should a beachgoer find themselves face-to-face with one of the birds, Keyes encouraged them to make sure it’s not because they’re encroaching on a nesting area.
“Birds will typically let you know when you’re too close to a nest,” Keyes said.
“They will panic. It’s a good idea to back straight away from where you’re standing,” Sterling added.
While the birds tend to be able to handle natural threats, they’re very sensitive to people, exhibiting what Sterling called “a balance of tough and vulnerable.”
“Seeing (Wilson’s plover and least tern chicks) really clicks off in your mind how fragile they are,” Keyes said.
“They’re so small and they’re like little squeaky toys,” Sterling said of least tern chicks.
Least terns and Wilson’s plover are just two of many species of shore-nesting birds known to build their nests on the Georgia coast. In particular, Little St. Simons Island is a hotspot for shorebirds.
“There are many other species that are less likely to nest on an island with this much foot traffic,” Keyes said.
Little St. Simons and Jekyll Island are already in the process of setting up areas to protect shorebird nests as well, Keyes said, and he’s got signs and rope for anyone else willing to do so.