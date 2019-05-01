There are 55 national heritage areas in the United States, including the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which runs through Coastal Georgia. A U.S. House subcommittee met Tuesday to hear about the possibility of bringing those entities under one structure, and whether the federal government should stop funding them.
The House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands heard about several several NHA bills, though the one establishing a national heritage area program is under U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko’s House Resolution 1049.
“Although the (National) Park Service requested that we zero-out funding for heritage areas during this administration, Congress has continued to fund this successful program, allowing NHAs to remain beneficial to our local communities and their economies,” said U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M. and subcommittee chairwoman. “These sites promote cultural heritage tourism, injecting $192 billion into the U.S. economy each year.”
H.R. 1049 would standardize the administration of NHAs, which the bill’s sponsors hope provides consistency in management and accountability.
“These sites do more than just deliver a significant economic return — they help reveal the diverse, and sometimes hidden, gems of our cultural heritage and fill us with a sense of place that brings our complex history to life,” Haaland said. “National heritage areas are special places that have played important roles in shaping our nation and that tell the stories of the people and communities and regions whose pioneer spirit laid the foundation of our society.”
There’s some disagreement about the ratio, but Democratic subcommittee members said that for every one dollar of federal funds, it’s met with $5.50 in other public and private money.
Daniel Smith, deputy director of the National Park Service, testified that the Interior Department pegs the ratio at one federal dollar to every 3 non-federal dollars, but regardless, he said it’s the will of the department for NHAs to go on their own without federal support. Three other bills before the subcommittee extend funding for specific NHAs.
“The department does not support extending authorities for individual national heritage areas to receive funding, as H.R. 642, H.R. 1990 and H.R. 2288 would do,” Smith said. “As the administration has proposed no funding for national heritage areas, in fiscal year 2020, in order to focus our resources on addressing the National Park Service’s $11.9 billion deferred maintenance backlog, and other critical National Park Service needs.”
U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, said when Congress created NHAs in 1984, the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee stated the intention of federal funding was to get these NHAs up and working, but that eventually federal funding would end as the NHAs became sustainable. According to statements made Tuesday, federal dollars have continued going to NHAs in the past 35 years, regardless of the times they were founded.
Smith said leadership at Interior believe the way to wean NHAs off federal money is going cold turkey — members of Congress, through the appropriations process, cut off funding.
Sara Capen, chairwoman of the Alliance of National Heritage Areas and executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, testified that having the backing of the National Park Service is one of the things that both encourages tourism and helps negotiate agreements for private funding.
“We feel that the 55 national heritage areas represent 55 diverse communities that need long-term commitments from the federal government, that we match,” Capen said. “It is an investment, like Rep. Tonko said, that we continue to match. But, more importantly, because we represent the National Park Service, and have the National Park Service name attached to us, that tells the significance of a place, and when you remove the funding, or you sunset the program, it’s basically telling communities, and these three here — National Coal, Erie Canalway, National Aviation — that those stories and that place is not nationally significant.
“And that’s a critical piece of the entire issue — that National Park Service brand brings forth a reputation and a strength that brings partners to the table that continues to allow us to leverage that funding.”